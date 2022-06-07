Phoenix share ‘Alpha Zulu’ music video and announce new tour dates

Phoenix have released the music video for their new single ‘Alpha Zulu‘ alongside news of North American and European tour dates.

The Pascal Teixeira-directed video, the concept of which came from the band and also saw contributions from Emma Besson and Louis Bes, was shared today (June 7). Watch below.

It comes as the French band announce a new tour with some dates supported by Porches. Tickets go on general sale this Friday (June 10) at 10am local time here.

Phoenix’s 2022 tour dates:

JUNE

08 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera In The City

10 – Lyon, France – Nuits de Fourviere

11 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

SEPTEMBER

06 – St. Paul, Minnesota, US –Palace Theatre *

07 – Chicago, Illinois, US – Aragon Ballroom *

09 – New York City, New York, US – Radio City Music Hall *

10 – New Haven, Connecticut, US – Westville Music Bowl *

13 – Boston, Massachusetts – Roadrunner *

15 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US – The Fillmore *

16 – Washington D.C., US – Anthem *

17-18 – Atlanta, Georgia, US – Music Midtown

19 – Nashville, Tennessee, US – Ryman Auditorium *

20 – Indianapolis, Indiana, US – Egyptian Room *

22 – St. Louis, Missouri, US – The Pageant *

23 – Bentonville, Arkansas, US – FOR_MAT Festival

OCTOBER

06 – Los Angeles, California, US – YouTube Theater *

07 – Berkeley, California, US – Greek Theatre *

10 – Denver, Colorado, US – Mission Ballroom *

12 – Kansas City, Missouri, US – Arvest Bank Theatre *

14-16 – Austin, Texas, US – ACL

18 – Mexico City, Brazil – Pepsi Center

NOVEMBER

16 – London, UK – Brixton Academy

18 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz Club

20 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

23 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

29 – Paris, France – Olympia

*Porches supporting

The band are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their last album, 2017’s ‘Ti Amo’.

‘Alpha Zulu’ is said to foreshadow the sound of Phoenix’s upcoming album, hinting at “bold new sonic horizons”.

The four-piece also shared a standalone single ‘Identical’ last summer. According to frontman Thomas Mars, ‘Identical’, which was released as part of the On The Rocks OST, will make it on a forthcoming album “somehow”.