Phoenix share teaser for their imminent new single ‘Tonight’

Phoenix have shared a teaser for what appears to be their new single, ‘Tonight’ – you can watch the clip below.

The French four-piece are expected to release the follow-up to their 2017 album ‘Ti Amo’ later this year, having confirmed last week that they’re now “done in the studio” and have “new music coming”.

After releasing their comeback single ‘Alpha Zulu’ in June, Phoenix now look set to release the second preview of their forthcoming LP in the form of ‘Tonight’.

Posting on their Instagram yesterday (September 5), Phoenix shared a clip from the video for ‘Tonight’ and appeared to confirm that the track will feature a special guest vocalist.

“Special guest and vocalist hiding behind newspaper [in the video],” the band wrote, before confirming that the song will be out “soon”. “Who d’ya think [it is]?”

Phoenix are set to begin a run of US and Mexican tour dates tonight (September 6) in St. Paul, Minnesota – any remaining tickets are available to purchase here.

In November the band will play a one-off show in London at O2 Academy Brixton (any remaining tickets can be found here) ahead of a slew of European gigs.

See Phoenix’s upcoming tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

06 – Palace Theatre, St. Paul, Minnesota, US

07 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, Illinois, US

09 – Radio City Music Hall, New York City, New York, US

11 – College Street Music Hall, New Haven, Connecticut, US

13 – Roadrunner, Boston, Massachusetts, US

15 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

16 – The Anthem, Washington D.C., US

19 – Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee, US

20 – Murat Egyptian Room, Indianapolis, Indiana, US

22 – The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri, US

23 – Format Festival, Bentonville, Arkansas, US

OCTOBER

06 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood, California, US

07 – The Greek Theater, Berkeley, California, US

10 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado, US

12 – Arvest Bank Theatre, Kansas City, Missouri, US

13 – South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas, US

14 – ACL Festival 2022, Austin, Texas, US

18 – Pepsi Center, Mexico City, Mexico

19 – Showcenter Complex, San Pedro Garza García, Mexico

NOVEMBER

16 – Brixton Academy, London

18 – Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

20 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

22 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

23 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

25 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

26 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

28 – L’Olympia, Paris, France

29 – L’Olympia, Paris, France