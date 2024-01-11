Photographer fined after drone “narrowly missed” Fatboy Slim at show

A photographer was ordered to pay over $1,100 (£860) in fines after losing control of a drone at a Fatboy Slim show, narrowly missing the DJ.

The incident took place back in 2022 during Fatboy Slim’s – real name Norman Cook – Big Beach Boutique 20th anniversary show on Brighton Beach, which saw over 8,500 fans in attendance.

About 15 minutes prior to the end of Slim’s performance, Giles Dalby, the amateur photographer and owner of the drone reportedly flew his DJI Mavic Mini onto the stage and narrowly missed both the DJ and members of the crowd. The aerial device was switched on to sport mode which increased the risk of danger to Slim and the audience.

Speaking to Brighton Magistrates Court on January 4, Dalby claimed that there was no malicious intent, and that he only wanted to capture some cinematic shots of the set.

“I crashed trying to leave the area, looking to back out for an overview of the scene and finish with a wide view. It was an honest mistake that I will ensure will never repeat itself,” he said (per Music Tech).

He continued: “There was no malicious intent. I switched it into sport mode which deactivates the downward sensor so I could come quickly up and out, but I accidentally went forward and down.”

Prosecutor Megan Attree said, “At quarter to ten, the security were alerted that a drone had crashed into the stage, narrowly missing the crowd and the headline act.”

Attree also revealed revealed flight recording data, which showed Dalby ignoring “multiple warnings” as the drone flew out of control — concluding that, “despite the lack of damage or injury the risk posed was very real.”

Dalby was found to be in breach of the Air Navigation Order 2016 and was subsequently charged with “recklessly or negligently allowing an aircraft to put a person or property at risk”.

In other Fatboy Slim news, the DJ is set to headline this year’s edition of Victorious Festival.

He and Snow Patrol will be co-headlining the Friday night of the festival, with Jamie T and Biffy Clyro topping the bill on the Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The festival will return to the Southsea seafront in Portsmouth on the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 23-25).

Slim has also donated auction items to raise money for multiple sclerosis sufferer Vikki Drama.