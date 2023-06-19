Listen to Picture Parlour’s cinematic playlist to accompany The Cover

Picture Parlour have shared an exclusive playlist to accompany the launch of NME’s The Cover.

The emerging Manchester-formed band star on this week’s cover (June 19) as we renew our commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with Picture Parlour can be read here.

To celebrate, Picture Parlour have curated ‘The Getaway Car’ playlist, which the band describe as “ the soundtrack to Picture Parlour’s euphoric getaway sequence in a motion picture.” Listen to the full playlist, which features Bruce Springsteen, T.Rex, The Strokes and more, on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

Today, the band share their debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’ after it became a live favourite among their fans. “Playing live is a massive part of who we are. We’ve gigged so much, and embraced the reception to [‘Norwegian Wood’] so many times now that it felt like the obvious choice,” guitarist Ella Risi tells NME.

In this week’s Cover interview, the band discuss becoming a word-of-mouth sensation, and credit the rise of DIY live videos as part of their rise. “It’s so funny to me when industry [execs] come to gigs to see if the ‘hype’ around us is real,” lead singer Katherine Parlous says. “It is real. Come and watch us play, and you’ll find out. I’m very confident in our ability as a band, because the one thing we’ve got is sincerity.”

Read the full The Cover story with Picture Parlour here.