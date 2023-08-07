Pictures of Lana Del Rey modelling ponchos in old knitting book emerge

Pictures of Lana Del Rey modelling ponchos in a knitting book have emerged.

The photos, which were shared by a TikToker, show the singer-songwriter in a host of coloured knitted jumpers.

It is thought they were published in 2013 in a book entitled 24 Ponchos: Cozy Chill Chasers You’ll Love To Knit. You can view them below.

Advertisement

It comes after Del Rey was recently spotted working a shift at a Waffle House in Alabama.

The singer-songwriter was spotted serving coffee at a branch of the US restaurant chain in Birmingham last month.

She was also recently photographed with a fan at a local nail salon in the area. Additionally, Del Rey was later spotted in Florence which is approximately two hours away from Birmingham.

The singer-songwiter recently headlined the final day of BST Hyde Park in London. In a five-star review of the show, NME said: “This is an exquisite performance that, like some other shows that have been held in Hyde Park over the years, should go down in history.

“At last, Lana Del Rey gets to have her moment, in full – and she does nothing but excel.”

Advertisement

The concert saw the star address being cut off at Glastonbury 2023 last month due to the festival’s strict curfew. “It’s worth it even if you get the power cut,” she told the crowd. “It’s worth it.”

In other news, Del Rey has revealed that she “seriously” considered quitting working in music after feeling like a failure.