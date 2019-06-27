Pier of the realm: Michael Eavis officially opens Glastonbury’s latest attraction

The 60ft pier was designed by artist Joe Rush and is a new addition to the festival this year.

Michael Eavis made a special appearance on Thursday morning to formally open Glastonbury‘s newest attraction, the ‘Glastonbury-on-Sea’ pier.

Festival boss Eavis, dressed in his trademark denim shorts paired with an ‘I [heart] Glastonbury-on-Sea’ T-shirt, made the announcement surrounded by performers in traditional 1950s garb.

The 60m long pier is the brainchild of artist and long-time Glastonbury collaborator Joe Rush, and is modelled after Llandudno pier, with other elements taken from other iconic Victorian piers.

Rush has previously collaborated with the festival to build a model of Stonehenge out of scrap cars and a tree from exhaust pipes. He also was responsible for the addition of 2017’s Cineramageddon – the ‘drive in’ cinema full of retro cars. His latest creation is his most ambitious in scale, with a pavilion at one end and amusement arcades dotted along it.

The summertime feel the pier is designed to invoke was aided by the fact that Eavis was able to announce its official opening in glorious sunshine. All together now: ‘Oh, I do like to be beside the sea-siiiiiiiide…’

This year marks the 49th Glastonbury festival. The 2019 headliners are Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure. Check NME.com for all the latest updates from Worthy Farm.