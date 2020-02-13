Piers Morgan “delighted” to win the NME Awards 2020 Villain Of The Year

Piers Morgan has hailed his NME Awards 2020 victory after picking up the Villain Of The Year gong yet again.

The Good Morning Britain presenter picked up the award for the second time in a row after previously picking up the same prize at the 2018 ceremony.

Taking to Twitter ahead of tonight’s ceremony (February 12), he wrote: “Delighted to announce I have won (again) @NME’s coveted Villain of the Year award. Their readers are the people I most enjoy annoying, so this is particularly pleasing. Thanks to everyone who voted.”