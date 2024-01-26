Pillow Queens announce new album ‘Name Your Sorrow’ and share new single ‘Gone’

Pillow Queens have announced a new album titled ‘Name Your Sorrow’ and have shared its lead single ‘Gone’.

The Irish indie rock band – comprised of Pamela Connolly, Sarah Corcoran, Rachel Lyons and Cathy McGuinness – are set to release their third LP on April 19. ‘Name Your Sorrow’ is available for pre-save/pre-order here.

With lyrics “Tried to be your rock / But I’m just your fool / I could make it stop / but I’m not that cool / I was in your top five things to do”, the album’s lead single ‘Gone’ describes the exiting of a collapsing relationship.

Advertisement

Speaking about the track in a press release, Pillow Queens said “‘Gone’ is a song that looks into the vapid nature of brief romantic encounters and the hyperbole that can become so monotonous, it makes you jaded.”

Lead vocalist, guitarist and bassist Pamela Connolly added, “Lines like, ‘I was in your top five things to do’ convey a lack of self-worth that’s tackled throughout the album. It’s a song that showcases a vulnerability that allows for no silver linings–it’s the reality of how someone is feeling in the moment.”

Produced by Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus, boygenius) at Analogue Catalogue in Northern Ireland, ‘Name Your Sorrow’ sees the band “at their most vulnerable and self-assured as they explore themes of queerness, insecurity, desire and heartbreak as well as the positivity and strength that can grow from pain.”

Speaking about the album, The band said: “It is about stages of love, loss and grief and how they can all exist alongside one another–intertwined, messy, beautiful–how both love and loss can coexist.”

They also credited Irish poet Eavan Bolan, English poet John Keats, and British writer C.S. Lewis as literary inspirations while writing the LP and the likes of Vampire Weekend, Barbara Streisand, Frank Ocean, Tool and Lana Del Rey as musical influences.

Advertisement

‘Name Your Sorrow’ follows their 2022 LP ‘Leave the Light On’ and their 2020 album ‘In Waiting’.

Pillow Queens – ‘Name Your Sorrow’ track list is:

1. ‘8th February’

2. ‘Suffer’

3. ‘Like A Lesson’

4. ‘Blew Up The World’

5. ‘Friend Of Mine’

6. ‘The Bar’s Closed’

7. ‘Gone’

8. ‘So Kind’

9. ‘Heavy Pour’

10. ‘One Night’

11. ‘Love II’

12. ‘Notes On Worth’

In support of ‘Name Your Sorrow’, Pillow Queens have announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour. Kicking off on June 5 at Wardrobe in Leeds, the band will make their way across the UK with stops in Bristol, London, Manchester and Glasgow. The string of live dates will end on July 13 at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin which will mark their biggest show to date. Visit here to purchase tickets and checkout a full list of tour dates below.

Pillow Queens 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

JUNE

5 – Wardrobe, Leeds, UK

6 – The Fleece, Bristol, UK

7 – Brixton Electric, London, UK

8 – YES (Pink Room), Manchester, UK

10 – Cluny, Newcastle, UK

11 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

JULY

13 – Iveagh Gardens, Dublin, IR