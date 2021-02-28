Pillow Queens announce rescheduled UK tour dates

Pillow Queens have shared details of their rescheduled UK tour – check out the new dates, including venue changes, below.

The band took to Twitter to share the news this week (February 26), writing: “UK TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT! All tickets for original dates still valid. Venues upgraded due to demand. New Glasgow date TBA. LIVE MUSIC!!!”

The group also confirmed that a new Brighton date would be announced, and that Brooklyn band Gustaf – recently featured on The NME 100 list of emerging artists for 2021 – would still be joining them on the rescheduled dates.

Check out the newly rescheduled Pillow Queens tour dates below:

NOVEMBER 2021

02 – Birmingham, The Sunflower Lounge

03 – Bristol, Rough Trade

04 – London, The Dome

08 – Leeds, Hyde Park Book Club

09 – Manchester, Yes

10 – Liverpool, Arts Club Loft

12 – Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

14 – Nottingham, Bodega

Last month (January 27), Pillow Queens were among the first wave of showcasing artists announced SXSW Online, a virtual event which will run between March 16-20.

Indigo Sparke, A Place to Bury Strangers, Holy Fuck, Grrrl Gang, Squid, Darkoo and NME 100 2021 artist NAYANA IZ are also among the artists included on the first artist announcement. See the full lineup here.

The band also made their US TV debut in January, performing their song ‘Liffey’ as the musical guests on The Late Late Show, with host James Corden hailing them as “an outrageously talented rock band”.

During their chat with Corden, the group opened up on how 2020 was “a strange time to release an album” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but said it was a “really exciting” experience to put the LP out on their own label, Pillow Queens Records.

“Hopefully when we can get back gigging again it’ll be worth the wait,” added Sarah Corcoran, appearing alongside her bandmate Pamela Connelly.