Watch Pillow Queens make their US TV debut with ‘Liffey’ live performance

Pillow Queens made their US TV debut last night (January 12) with a live performance of ‘Liffey’ – watch below.

The song features on the Dublin quartet’s acclaimed debut album ‘In Waiting’, which was released last September.

Appearing as the musical guests on The Late Late Show yesterday, Pillow Queens were also interviewed remotely by the programme’s host James Corden, who hailed them as “an outrageously talented rock band”.

During the chat, the group opened up on how 2020 was “a strange time to release an album” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but said it was a “really exciting” experience to put the LP out on their own label, Pillow Queens Records.

“Hopefully when we can get back gigging again it’ll be worth the wait,” added Sarah Corcoran, appearing alongside her bandmate Pamela Connelly.

Pillow Queens then played ‘Liffey’ from their rehearsal space – you can watch their live performance above.

The band, who were tipped in last year’s NME 100, are set to embark on a UK headline tour this April – you can check out the full schedule below.

April

25 – Stereo, Glasgow

26 – Yes, Manchester

28 – The Lexington, London – SOLD OUT

29 – Green Door Store, Brighton

May

4 – Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

6 – Crofters Rights, Bristol

In a four-star review of ‘In Waiting’, NME wrote: “As well as a beacon of unity, ‘In Waiting’ offers something else that’s important right now – the ability to explore beyond our own place in the world, despite not physically being able to travel far and wide.”