Pinegrove announce new album ’11:11′ with first single ‘Alaska’

Pinegrove have announced details of a new album – ’11:11′ is set to come out early next year and is being previewed by the single ‘Alaska’.

The band’s new album, which follows 2020’s ‘Marigold’, will come out on January 28, 2022 via Rough Trade, and was self-produced by the band, while mixing came from Death Cab For Cutie‘s Chris Walla.

“Calling the record ’11:11′ should be a heartening statement, though there’s certainly a range of emotion across the album,” vocalist and songwriter Evan Stephens Hall said in a statement.

“There’s much to be angry about right now, and a lot of grief to metabolize. But hopefully, the loudest notes are of unity, collectivity, and community. I want to open a space for people to feel all these things.”

Of the album’s themes, he added: “It spends equal time on optimism, community, reaffirming our human duty to look out for one another even in the absence of the people we expect to do those things. What if we have to be our own salvation?”

Listen to ‘Alaska’, which follows recent ’11:11′ track ‘Orange’, a “waltz about the climate crisis”, below:

Following the album’s release, Pinegrove are set to head out on a UK tour in May 2022, with a full set of North American dates also announced.

See the artwork and tracklist for ’11:11′ and details of the UK tour dates below. The new album can be pre-ordered here, with details of tour dates available here.

1. ‘Habitat’

2. ‘Alaska’

3. ‘Iodine’

4. ‘Orange’

5. ‘Flora’

6. ‘Respirate’

7. ‘Let’

8. ‘So What’

9. ‘Swimming’

10. ‘Cyclone’

11. ’11th Hour’

MAY 2022

10 – Glasgow, QMU

11 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, Academy 2

14 – London, Roundhouse

15 – Bristol, Marble Factory