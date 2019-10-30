Pinegrove announce upcoming album ‘Marigold’ and share new track ‘Phase’ – listen

They're heading out on tour next year

Pinegrove have announced details of their upcoming new album ‘Marigold’ and released a new track, ‘Phase’. Listen below.

The US group made their return back in August with the single ‘Moment‘, which marked their first new material since the self-released 2018 record, ‘Skylight‘.

Now, the four-piece have confirmed that a new full-length record will arrive in 2020. ‘Marigold’ is set for release on January 17 via Rough Trade Records.

The 11-track collection will include previous cut ‘Moment’ along with ‘Phrase’, which arrived with an official video earlier today (October 30). Other track titles include ‘Dotted Line’, ‘No Drugs’ and ‘Endless’ – you can see the full tracklist below.

Speaking of the new single, Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall says that the song “is more or less about insomnia—trying to sleep but things racing in your mind, looking around your room, looking at things from the perspective of your bed, seeing all the things you could do or should be doing, enumerating tasks, making lists in your head, moving through anxieties & eventually, hopefully, into sleep.”

He explains that the full LP, which is their debut Rough Trade release, offers a “heart-first” perspective on life through his storytelling.

The full tracklist for ‘Marigold’ is as follows:

1. Dotted Line

2. Spiral

3. The Alarmist

4. No Drugs

5. Moment

6. Hairpin

7. Phase

8. Endless

9. Alcove

10. Neighbor

11. Marigold

In support of ‘Marigold’, Pinegrove will hit the road in the UK next year. Kicking off in March, the tour will see the band take to the stage in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London.

Pinegrove’s UK 2020 tour dates are as follows:

30-Mar-20 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

31-Mar-20 Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

01-Apr-20 Bristol, UK @ SWX

02-Apr-20 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

The band’s new deal with Rough Trade Records also marks their most high-profile return since Hall acknowledged in 2017 he’d been accused of “sexual coercion” by someone he “was involved with for a short but intense period of time”. In turn, this led to the group taking a year-long absence.