Pinegrove share new single ‘Moment’ and sign to Rough Trade records

Pinegrove have returned with new single ‘Moments’, their first release on Rough Trade records.

The US band’s new release is the first new material since ‘Skylight’ – their self-released 2018 record.

“‘Moment’ for me was a way of thinking about gratitude in the context of chaos or tedium,” said singer Evan Stephens Hall. “This last stanza says directly what I say more obliquely in the verses, zeroing in after a meandering route.”

“I’m in this moment and I can’t see past it, I’m in this disaster, I’m in this traffic and it keeps on going but it keeps me asking, what’s in this moment?,” sings Hall on the new track.

The band’s deal with Rough Trade also marks their most high-profile return since Hall acknowledged in 2017 he’d been accused of “sexual coercion” by someone he “was involved with for a short but intense period of time”. In turn, this led to the group taking a year-long absence.

Hall later revealed that he came to a private resolution with an alleged victim via a mediator in late 2017. The victim also asked the band to take a year off touring and for Hall to enter into therapy. “We wanted to honour that,” Hall told Pitchfork.

They will also play an extensive tour across the US in September and October.