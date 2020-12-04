Pinegrove share updated version of ‘Morningtime’ for new film ‘Amperland, NY’

Pinegrove have released an updated version of their 2012 song ‘Morningtime’, taken from the soundtrack for their new film Amperland, NY.

Based on a short story by Pinegrove frontman Evan Stephens Hall and directed by Kenna Hynes, the film is inspired by the upstate New York home the band lived in and recorded their albums ‘Skylight’ and ‘Marigold’ in.

According to Hall, Amperland, NY is a “surreal, giddy narrative” that features “reimaginings of our songbook and first-time-imaginings of Pinegrovian tall tales”.

Advertisement

The feature-length film will premiere during a ticketed streaming event on January 13, during which Pinegrove will hold a Q&A moderated by Busy Philipps. It will then be released digitally on January 15. Fans can make a minimum $5 (£3.72) donation to the environmental action group The Sunrise Movement via Pinegrove’s website to get access.

Watch a trailer for Amperland, NY below:

The film’s soundtrack features reworked versions of songs from the band’s discography, all captured at Amperland by Pinegrove’s Sam Skinner. A digital version of the album will arrive on January 15, while physical formats are released on February 26 via Rough Trade.

See the tracklist below:

‘Amperland, NY’

Advertisement

01. ‘Moment’

02. ‘Dotted Line’

03. ‘No Drugs’

04. ‘The Alarmist’

05. ‘Morningtime’

06. ‘Sunday’

07. ‘Alcove’

08. ‘Thanksgiving’

09. ‘Peeling Off the Bark’

10. ‘On Jet Lag’

11. ‘The Metronome’

12. ‘Skylight’

13. ‘Spiral’

14. ‘Overthrown’

15. ‘Hairpin’

16. ‘Need’

17. ‘Endless’

18. ‘Amulets/Light On’

19. ‘Paterson & Leo’

20. ‘Phase’

21. ‘Intrepid’

You can pre-order the soundtrack on the band’s official website, and you can check out their reworked version of ‘Morningtime’ below.

Earlier this year, Pinegrove released an expanded version of their latest album ‘Marigold’, and shared a video for the track ‘Endless’.

The New Jersey outfit’s original ‘Marigold’ record arrived in January. In a three-star review, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said that the band “had enter[ed] into a new, more adult phase of their career, their flashy radicalism muted into a more subtle, less immediate aesthetic”.

The new collection includes an alternate version of ‘No Drugs’ – from the ‘Skylight’ (2018) album sessions – as well as an acoustic reworking of ‘Phase’, the lead track from ‘Marigold’.