Pink and Rag‘n’Bone Man to team up for BRIT Awards performance

Pink and Rag‘n’Bone Man will team up for a performance at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The pair will join forces to perform their recent duet ‘Anywhere Away From Here’, with backing vocals provided by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir.

The two artists join an eclectic line-up of acts who have already been confirmed to perform at next month’s ceremony, including Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff – the winner of this year’s Rising Star award – and Headie One.

Pink’s part in the performance will see the singer delivering her vocals remotely from the US due to current coronavirus travel restrictions.

“Having people attend this special evening makes me really excited for touring to come!” said Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

🌟 It's performer announcement time! 🌟 The latest additions to our line-up for #BRITs 2021 are @Pink and @RagNBoneMan, who will be joined by the incredible @LG_NHS Choir!! See you on Tuesday 11 May 🎶 pic.twitter.com/WekmNrlNfX — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) April 26, 2021

“I’m grateful that Pink is able to join from across the pond, to my band as ever and the NHS Choir are sounding amazing!”

News of the collaborative performance comes after it was confirmed recently that the BRITS will welcome back a live audience as part of a series of government pilot events.

The ceremony will feature a crowd of 2,500, with free tickets being offered to frontline workers. Fans won’t be asked to wear masks or socially distance during the event, but will have to provide a negative test before being granted entry.

The likes of Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Yungblud are among the main nominees for this year’s event.