Pink announces 2023 UK stadium tour including BST Hyde Park show

Pink has announced details of a 2023 UK stadium tour including a huge London gig as part of BST Hyde Park – find full details below and buy tickets here.

The tour – dubbed P!NK’s Summer Carnival 2023 – will take the singer to the UK next June for six dates across the country.

he gigs kick off in Bolton at the University Of Bolton stadium, with two shows on June 7 and 8. Another pair of shows in Sunderland then follow, before she plays Birmingham’s Villa Park and London’s BST Hyde Park on June 24.

“It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much…” Pink said in a statement. “So it’s finally time!

“I am so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

Tickets for all the new UK gigs go on sale at 10am BST on Friday, October 14 here. See the full list of gigs below.

UK and Europe, I’m coming for ya! Can’t wait to see your beautiful faces next summer! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WaLoTNhXih — P!nk (@Pink) October 7, 2022

JUNE 2023

7 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

8 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

10 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

11 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

13 – Birmingham, Villa Park

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

Alongside Pink at BST Hyde Park next summer will be Billy Joel, who announced a gig for July 7 last week as his only European live performance of 2023, and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will play two gigs in the capital on July 6 and 8.

Elsewhere, last month Pink joined forces with Foo Fighters and Queen at the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles.

The singer performed a number of tracks with different artists throughout the night at the Kia Forum including Heart‘s Nancy Wilson for their track ‘Barracuda’ before she joined Queen and Foo Fighters for a rousing cover of ‘Somebody To Love’ – the song that Hawkins covered himself over the years.

Later she teamed up with the Foo Fighters to sing ‘The Pretender’ during their main set at the finale.