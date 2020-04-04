Pink announces recovery from COVID-19

Pink — aka Alecia Moore — today (April 4) announced her diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19.

The American singer-songwriter reveals she tested positive for the virus two weeks ago, but has since fully recovered. Moore took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” she wrote in the post.

“Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

In the same post, Moore also announced a $1 million pledge to healthcare emergency funds.

“In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” she wrote.

“Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

Pink’s full post can be found below:

Pink was recently named Pollstar’s 2019 Artist of the Year, after completing her globetrotting Beautiful Trauma tour. It was the highest grossing tour of that year, consisting of 68 performances attended by over 1.8 million fans. Beautiful Trauma kicked off in March 2018, before concluding in November last year.