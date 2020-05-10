Pink says battling coronavirus was her “most physically and emotionally challenging experience”

Pink has spoken out about “battling” the coronavirus with her young son Jameson, saying it was her “most physically and emotionally challenging experience” as a mother.

Last month, the singer revealed that she and her three-year-old son had contracted the virus. After two weeks in isolation, they were re-tested and are “now thankfully negative”.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

Reflecting on the ordeal in a new essay for NBC News for Mother’s Day, Pink wrote: “Mother’s Day is this weekend and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children. To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a badass dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing.”

She continued: “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother. Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

As the essay goes on, Pink says that she’s proud to “support incredible domestic organizations that have been working to protect our children and our frontline workers.”

She concludes: “This Mother’s Day, as you hold your babies tight, I encourage you to think about all the mamas around the world who still need our help. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said it best: this won’t end for anyone until it ends for everyone. I know you would do anything to protect your own child, so let’s make sure every mama has the same opportunity and resources to protect theirs.”

Meanwhile, Pink has recounted the time Robin Williams performed an impromptu stand-up comedy routine to cheer her up after failing to win a Grammy in 2003.

In an interview with Billboard, the artist went back to the night she was up for two awards at the event in 2003, for ‘M!ssundaztood’ and ‘Get The Party Started’. After losing out to Norah Jones, the ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ singer broke down in tears, before receiving some attention from another attendee sat in front of her.

“I was with Carey [Hart, husband], and I was holding on to his arm so fucking tight because I wanted it so bad,” she explained in the interview. She then broke down over the snub, with Williams turning around and launching into “a 15-minute stand-up routine for me” to distract her from the disappointment.