Pink donates $500,000 to help with Australia’s catastrophic bushfires

Pink has given $500,000 (£382,000) to the emergency services in Australia to help them in their battle against worsening bushfires.

The singer, 40, said she is “totally devastated” about the fires, which have claimed the lives of at least 23 people and an estimated half a billion animals.

Writing on Twitter, the ‘Just Give Me A Reason’ singer said: “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. ‘My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Fans were quick to praise the pop star’s generosity. One person wrote: “‘I’m not directly affected, but have friends currently being evacuated. Your generosity and compassion has brought tears to my eyes.” Another user wrote: “Your blood’s worth bottling. Thank you.”

According to a report in Metro, more than 100 fires are still raging and thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.

Iggy Azalea joined Pink in voicing concerns about the catastrophe. Yesterday (January 3) the Australian singer shared a picture of herself cuddling a koala – one of the species most affected by the disaster – to encourage fans to donate to the emergency services.

“Did you know over 30% of the Koalas natural habitat in NSW has been destroyed by the bushfires Australia is currently battling?” part of her message on Instagram read.

“The saddest part is, that’s not even the biggest threat to their survival. Please donate if you can guys, anything helps.”

In related news, climate change activist Greta Thunberg has weighed in on the bushfire crisis across Australia, calling out Australian politicians for lack of “political action” despite facing “catastrophes like these”.