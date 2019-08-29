Pink Floyd announce new box set featuring hours of unreleased rarities

'The Later Years' arrives in November

Pink Floyd have announced details of a huge new box set.

‘The Later Years’, due out via Sony on November 29, will feature over six hours of unreleased material among a host of other rarities.

The release is set to celebrate the prog rock legends’ output post-1987. Coming out on a 16-disc release (10 CDs and 6 on Blu-Ray), it will feature concert footage, new mixes of classic tracks and unreleased bonus material.

One of the concerts included, available commercially for the first time, will be their 1990 gig in Knebworth. Alongside the announce of the set, the band have shared a video for ‘Wish You Were Here’ from that show. Watch it below.

Also included on ‘The Later Years’ is a new version of 1987 LP ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ featuring new drum tracks from Nick Mason.

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour recently sold his entire collection of guitars, raising over $20 million for climate change charities.

“These guitars have been very good to me,” he said at the time. “They’re my friends. They have given me lots of music. I just think it’s time that they went off and served someone else. I have had my time with them. And of course the money that they will raise will do an enormous amount of good in the world, and that is my intention.”