Pink Floyd begin streaming classic gigs in new weekly YouTube series

Pink Floyd are the latest band to open their archives for fans pining for live shows during lockdown.

The legendary prog outfit began a new series on their YouTube channel today (April 17), which will see them posting unseen, rare and archival footage once a week.

They began the series with their show Pulse in full, recorded at the now-defunct Earls Court in London as part of a record-breaking 14-night residency in October 1994 and first released as a concert film in 1995.

The gig, part of their ‘Division Bell’ tour, saw the group playing their 1973 record ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ in full, followed by hits including ‘Wish You Were Here’ and ‘Comfortably Numb’. You can watch it above.

They’re not the only group to open up their vaults to keep fans entertained during coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Last week, Radiohead announced that they would be releasing shows to YouTube on a weekly basis “until either the restrictions resulting from [the] current situation are eased, or we run out of shows.”

They began with ‘Live From a Tent In Dublin’, which took place at Punchestown Racecourse in 2000, which was followed by a 2016 show in Berlin uploaded yesterday (April 16).

The Grateful Dead have announced similar plans with a weekly ‘Shakedown Stream’, which will also feature the band’s archivist David Lemieux and historian Gary Lambert holding a fan Q&A before each show is aired.