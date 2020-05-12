Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour covers Syd Barrett solo tracks in lockdown

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour has covered two tracks by his former bandmate Syd Barrett while in lockdown.

The guitarist has been entertaining fans with the Von Trapped Family livestream, which sees him being joined by his wife Polly Samson and the rest of their family to perform a weekly selection of songs and poetry, while also answering fan-submitted questions.

In the latest episode, Gilmour paid tribute to the late Barrett by performing ‘Octopus’ and ‘Dominoes’ – taken from his two solo albums which were released in 1970.

He then goes on to share anecdotes about his time with Barrett in Pink Floyd, as well as revealing that he was asked to proofread an upcoming book of Barrett’s lyrics.

The latest video from Gilmour comes after Pink Floyd began sharing shows from their archive for fans pining for live gigs during lockdown.

The legendary prog outfit began a new series on their YouTube last month (April 17), which involves them posting unseen, rare and archival footage once a week.

They began the series with their show Pulse in full, recorded at the now-defunct Earls Court in London as part of a record-breaking 14-night residency in October 1994 and first released as a concert film in 1995.

Meanwhile, Roger Waters recently claimed that a Pink Floyd reunion would be “fucking awful”.

Waters revealed that he’d held a “peace summit” with bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour. But he said that the summit failed, making him even less keen at the idea of a reunion.

“I wrote out a sort of a plan because we’d come to sort of a — I don’t really want to talk about this — but my plan didn’t bear fruit,” Waters said.

“This was just, ‘Can we release the remastered vinyl version of Animals without it turning into the Third World War?’ Wouldn’t that be nice? I actually suggested going democratic. I said, ‘Why don’t we just have a vote? There’s only three of us…’ No, no, they wouldn’t have that. God knows why. Not that there is a God — you know what I mean?”