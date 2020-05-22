Pink Floyd have launched their ‘Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist’, a specially curated collection of tracks that will include special rare recordings by the band.

Titled ‘Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David – An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist’, the playlist will be updated daily and is being billed as a “new and exciting way to rediscover and immerse in Pink Floyd’s music”.

The first addition to the playlist is a live version of ‘Us & Them’, which was recorded at the Empire Pool in London in 1974 and was previously unavailable on streaming services. This live recording previously featured on the 2011 ‘Immersion’ box set of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’.

Advertisement

Specially curated album tracks will now be added to the playlist on a daily basis with the intention of creating a mix of Pink Floyd’s best-known classics and deeper album tracks. Fans will be able to access the playlist on either Spotify or YouTube.

Every Friday, the playlist will add a rare track that was originally made available on the aforementioned ‘Immersion’ box sets. Next Friday (May 29) will see the introduction of ‘Have A Cigar (Alternate Version)’ (from the ‘Wish You Were Here’ Immersion), while the Friday after that (June 5) will welcome ‘Any Colour You Like (Live at Wembley 1974)’ (‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Immersion).

‘Run Like Hell (The Wall WIP pt2 Band Demo)’ (‘The Wall’ Immersion) and ‘Money (Early Mix 1972)’ (‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Immersion) will be added on June 12 and 19 respectively.

These tracks will also be released to download or stream on Amazon, Apple Music and other digital retailers upon their respective releases every Friday.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Roger Waters hit out at David Gilmour for allegedly “banning” him from using the group’s website and social media accounts.