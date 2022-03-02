Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour tells Russian soldiers: “Stop killing your brothers”

Former Pink Floyd guitarist and vocalist David Gilmour has urged Russian soldiers to cease carrying out President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, as the conflict enters its seventh consecutive day.

“Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war,” Gilmour wrote on social media yesterday (March 1).

“My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my grand-daughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.”

In his post, Gilmour included ‘In Any Tongue’, a song from his 2015 solo album ‘Rattle That Lock’. The song – which features lyrics written by Gilmour’s wife, novelist Polly Sampson – carries a strong anti-war message, describing the deaths of young soldiers in conflict.

“How was I to feel it when a gun was in my hands / And I’d waited for so long,” Gilmour sings on the track. “How was I to see straight in the dust and blinding sun / Just a pair of boots on the ground.”

Gilmour is among the many artists who have spoken out since Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine last Thursday (February 24), prompting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sever diplomatic ties and declare martial law, and sparking widespread condemnation and the enacting of sanctions by countries across the globe.

In the days since the invasion began, the likes of Stevie Nicks, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Dee Snider, Yungblud, Foals and Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos have voiced their support for the people of Ukraine.

Additionally, Ukrainian artists such as metal band Jinjer, Ukrainian-born, London-based pop duo Bloom Twins, and Lviv-based pop singer Khrystyna Soloviy have spoken out in light of the ongoing crisis, with the latter two acts recently speaking to NME about the conflict.

Meanwhile, Green Day, Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson, Franz Ferdinand, Iggy Pop and Nick Cave have cancelled scheduled concerts in Russia.