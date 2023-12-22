Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour working on “new album” in the studio

David Gilmour‘s wife, Polly Sampson, has been sharing photos on social media of her husband working on a “new album” in the studio.

The Pink Floyd guitarist has been spending time working at his Brighton recording studio. His recent studio visits have been documented by his wife, who is an author and lyricist, and shared on her personal Instagram.

In the photos, Gilmour is seen with various artists such as Brian Eno‘s brother, Pianist Roger Eno and Guy Pratt – who has worked with both Pink Floyd and Gilmour on various occasions.

Other artists seen in the photos include drummer Adam Betts, who has worked with Pulp and dance acts including Pete Tong, Goldie and Squarepusher, bassist Tom Herbert, who has played with Mercury Prize nominated bands The Invisible and Polar Bear, and producer Charlie Andrew whose credits include Alt-J, James, Wolf Alice and London Grammar.

Though there is no exact reason as to what Gilmour’s studio sessions are for, the Pink Floyd fansite Neptune Pink Floyd reported that Samson had told Romanian entertainment website Zile si Nopti that Gilmour is working on an album of original material.