Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour working on “new album” in the studio

David Gilmour‘s wife, Polly Sampson, has been sharing photos on social media of her husband working on a “new album” in the studio.
The Pink Floyd guitarist has been spending time working at his Brighton recording studio. His recent studio visits have been documented by his wife, who is an author and lyricist, and shared on her personal Instagram.
In the photos, Gilmour is seen with various artists such as Brian Eno‘s brother, Pianist Roger Eno and Guy Pratt – who has worked with both Pink Floyd and Gilmour on various occasions.
Other artists seen in the photos include drummer Adam Betts, who has worked with Pulp and dance acts including Pete Tong, Goldie and Squarepusher, bassist Tom Herbert, who has played with Mercury Prize nominated bands The Invisible and Polar Bear, and producer Charlie Andrew whose credits include Alt-J, James, Wolf Alice and London Grammar.
Though there is no exact reason as to what Gilmour’s studio sessions are for, the Pink Floyd fansite Neptune Pink Floyd reported that Samson had told Romanian entertainment website Zile si Nopti that Gilmour is working on an album of original material.
Gilmour’s “new album” would mark his first LP since 2015’s ‘Rattle That Lock’. Since then, the musician released the standalone single ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’ in 2020. He also revived Pink Floyd with Nick Mason for the charity track ‘Hey, Hey, Rise Up!’ featuring the Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band BoomBox.
His last live performance was back in 2016 for his six-night residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
In other news, Glimour recently joined The Orb and teamed up with Sony to offer fans the chance to create remixes of their own music using AI.
The project, metallicspheres.io, was launched on November 28 and lets you remix songs from The Orb and Gilmour’s collaborative album, ‘Metallic Spheres In Colour’, which was released in September. The album is an extended version of the artists’ 2010 album, ‘Metallic Spheres’.