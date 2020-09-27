Pink Floyd’s ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ to be reissued in multiple formats

Pink Floyd are set to reissue a remastered deluxe edition of their 1988 live album and concert film, ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’.

The original ‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ was an archival blockbuster of their tour supporting 1987’s ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’.

The restored film and soundtrack was made available last year only as part of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Later Years’ box set but has now been made available separately across all major physical formats, each to feature new bonus material.

The forthcoming deluxe reissue of the concert film, due out November 30, has been restored and reworked from the original 35mm film and into 5:1 surround sound and will be available on both Blu-ray and DVD.

The live album will be available in sets of two CDs, three LPs, vinyls or four-disc set, all with bonus tracks. Find the two CD set tracklist and its eight bonus tracks below.

The upcoming releases look to be a die-hard Floyd fan’s dream, with all formats of the new edition to be released with a 24-page photo booklet, with the deluxe editions boasting a 40-page booklet, poster and postcards.

The Momentary Lapse of Reason tour marked the end of a significant period for Pink Floyd: David Gilmour and Nick Mason had won a legal battle to the band’s name after a fight with Roger Waters who’d departed some years prior, Rick Wright returned following his sacking after the making of ‘The Wall’, and they penned ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’, which propelled them to chart success and solidified their reputation as an arena act.

‘Delicate Sound of Thunder’ – remixed from the original master tapes – 2 CD tracklist is:

Disc 1 (Part 1)

1. Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts 1-5

2. Signs Of Life*

3. Learning To Fly

4. Yet Another Movie

5. Round And Around

6. A New Machine Part 1*

7. Terminal Frost*

8. A New Machine Part 2*

9. Sorrow

10. The Dogs Of War

11. On The Turning Away

Disc 2 (Part 2)

1. One Of These Days

2. Time

3. On The Run*

4. The Great Gig In The Sky*

5. Wish You Were Here

6. Welcome To The Machine*

7. Us And Them

8. Money

9. Another Brick In The Wall Part 2

10. Comfortably Numb

11. One Slip*

12. Run Like Hell

*Bonus tracks, not on 1988 release.