Pink Grease guitarist Steven SantaCruz has died

SantaCruz was also known for his work as a filmmaker

By Sam Moore
Steven SantaCruz
Steven SantaCruz of Pink Grease at Reading Festival - 27/08/04 (Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Redferns)

Pink Grease guitarist Steven SantaCruz has died.

Reports of the musician’s passing have come in on Twitter today (January 29), with writer Daniel Dylan Wray one of the first to share the sad news earlier this morning.

“Incredibly sad this morning to learn the news that my old pal Steven SantaCruz has passed away,” Wray wrote. “Pink Grease are one of my fav ever Sheffield bands and very dear to me. Got so many fond memories of Steve. He was also a brilliant filmmaker. A real loss.”

SantaCruz played guitar and provided vocals in Pink Grease, who were described by writer Simon Price in his tribute today as “a superb band, one of my favourite of the 00s”, while he also worked on the band’s videos.

You can see a selection of the tributes to SantaCruz below.

Pink Grease formed in Sheffield in 2002 and released the mini-album ‘All Over You’ the following year.

After touring with the likes of Ladytron and the Soledad Brothers in 2003, Pink Grease released their full-length debut ‘This Is For Real’ in June 2004 which included the single ‘Fever’.

The band had planned to release a follow-up album, ‘Mechanical Heart’, but the record was never officially released following their split from Mute Records. Pink Grease disbanded in 2007.

