Pink hits back at troll who compared her to Suzy Eddie Izzard

Pink has responded to an internet troll who compared her to Suzy Eddie Izzard, using the moment to teach a “good lesson in ignorance” to her 12-year-old daughter.

Pink hit back at the Twitter (now known as X) user yesterday (September 12), resharing a post wishing her happy birthday alongside an image of Izzard, a transgender comedian. “Thank you so much,” Pink wrote in the accompanying caption. “I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.”

The singer went on to explain that while she has “never met” the anonymous user and has “no idea why [they] would go out of your way to be hateful”, their post taught a “good lesson in ignorance” for her 12-year-old child, Willow Sage Hart. “Congrats”, Pink added. “You’re no one.”

Thank you so much.

I just showed my 12 year old daughter your post.

I explained to her that I’ve never met you, I don’t know you, and I have no idea why you would go out of your way to be hateful.

It was a good lesson in ignorance.

Thank you. I still don’t know you. Congrats.… https://t.co/QTA4QNxA87 — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

Pink doubled down on her response in a follow-up post, calling the user a “nameless fucko” and saying there are legitimate images of her that are “worse than [the] picture” of Izzard. The singer told the troll to “be creative next time”, before elaborating on the reason behind her response in another tweet.

“I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly,” Pink wrote. “I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does not rely on the opinions of others.”

I post these things to show the kids I know- my own kids as well, that we are all occasionally treated badly.

I show them because they know me, and they know that my self-esteem does

Not rely on the opinions of others. Nor does it rely

on how many tickets I sell. Good/bad.… — P!nk (@Pink) September 12, 2023

Pink has been open in the past about raising her children gender neutral. In her 2017 VMAs speech, the pop star cited famous androgynous musicians like David Bowie, Prince, Annie Lennox and Janis Joplin as inspirations for her daughter, who had expressed concern over looking like “a boy with long hair”.

Alongside Willow – whom Pink collaborated with for the 2021 single ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ – the singer shares a six-year-old son, Jameson, with motocross racer Cary Hart. Izzard, meanwhile, has been openly transgender since 1985, but adopted she/her pronouns in 2020.

Earlier this year, the comedian revealed that she’d prefer to go by Suzy – a name she had wanted since the age of 10 – but clarified that she still “doesn’t mind ‘Eddie’”. Izzard also recently campaigned to become the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central.

Pink, meanwhile, teamed up with Brandi Carlile for a tribute cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, following Sinéad O’Connor’s death last month.