Pink joins growing list of artists attending Black Lives Matter protests

Pink is among a growing list of celebrities who have attended protest rallies and declared support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Protests have taken place around the world following the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in Minneapolis on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

On June 6, Pink took part in a peaceful protest, later sharing a post to her Instagram in which she can be seen posing with the peace sign and wearing a t-shirt that pays homage to Rosa Parks.

The rest of Pink’s post only contained hashtags pertaining to recent events and the Black Lives Matter mantra, including All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter, Peaceful Protest, Equality and Justice for George Floyd.

Several other celebrities have been joining the global protests demanding justice for George Floyd and all those killed by police brutality.

Last weekend, Ariana Grande marched in a Black Lives Matters protest in Los Angeles, posting on Twitter to describe the peaceful nature of the protest and calling for coverage of other events like it.

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Madonna attended a Black Lives Matter protest in London on June 6, despite a knee injury. Photos of the pop singer show her talking to and hugging protestors as she joined the march.

Several other artists have been active participants in protests around the US in recent days. Marching with protestors in Minneapolis on May 29, presenter and rapper Nick Cannon wore a black hoodie printed with Floyd’s final words, “I can’t breathe”. In a later Instagram post featuring greyscale images of Cannon and other protestors he wrote, “We all tired of it…” and “THEY GON HEAR US LOUD AND CLEAR!!!”.

J Cole was seen at a protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina on May 30. Though the rapper did not post to social media about his involvement and declined to speak on camera, local news outlets and attendees reported his attendance.

Also on May 30, Machine Gun Kelly participated at a rally and has since spoken up against criticisms of his attendance.

Last week, Tinashe took to the streets of Los Angeles, stopping traffic as she marched down the freeway waving a banner that said “Black Lives Matter”.

Lil Yachty posted a video to Instagram in which he can be heard speaking to protestors, “I’m trying to make it add up as to why we have to go through breaking windows, demolishing…, we live here.

“We’re gonna stick together, because that’s most important, whether you black or white, green, yellow or purple. We together. We a family.”

Celebrities who have taken to social media to share their outrage and call for justice over Floyd’s death include Beyonce, Ringo Starr, actor John Boyega, Run The Jewels, FEVER 333, artist Banksy and Gerard Way.