Pink offers to pay Norway women’s beach handball team’s bikini fine

Pink has offered to pay a fine incurred by the Norwegian women’s beach handball team after they were penalised for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms during a recent tournament.

The team were fined 1,500 euros (£1,295) by the European Handball Federation (EHF) for “improper clothing” last week after competing in the bronze medal match at the European Beach Handball Championships in Bulgaria.

The EHF’s Disciplinary Commission ruled that the Norwegian’s team’s decision to play in shorts like their male counterparts was “not according to the Athlete Uniform Regulations defined in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of the Game”.

Vi er kjempestolte over disse jentene som under EM i Beachhåndball hevet stemmen og ga beskjed om at NOK ER NOK! Vi i… Posted by Norges Håndballforbund on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The Norwegian Handball Federation subsequently said that it was prepared to pay the fine, adding: “We are very proud of these girls who during the European Championships raised their voices and announced that enough is enough!

“We at NHF stand behind you and support you. Together we will continue to fight to change the rules for clothing, so that players can play in the clothes they are comfortable with.”

I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR “uniform”. The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up. — P!nk (@Pink) July 25, 2021

In a tweet that was posted over the weekend, Pink said that she too was “very proud” of the team “for protesting the very sexist rules about their ‘uniform’.”

“The European Handball Federation should be fined for sexism,” she added. “Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up.”

In an Instagram Story yesterday, the Norwegian team thanked the singer and wrote: “Wow! Thank you so much for the support.”

Last month Pink was among the live performers who took part in the ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ relief benefit.