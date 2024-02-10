Pink pauses concert after fan goes into labour mid-song: “Good luck!”

Pink was forced to pause a show in Australia last night (February 9) after a fan went into labour mid-song.
The pop artist was performing at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney to kick off her 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ tour when she noticed a group “waving for help” from the crowd. She was performing her 2023 ballad ‘Our Song’ at the time.
“Are we good?” Pink asked over the mic before asking for medical assistance. A few moments later, the singer realised what was happening. “Somebody’s having a baby?!” she exclaimed. “Oh my God!”
The star, real name Alecia Beth Moore, joked: “Is it Alecia or Alex being born?” She continued: I feel like we shouldn’t be looking. Everyone give her her privacy! She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No, OK.”
After congratulating the woman, Pink said: “Wow, ‘Our Song’ – that was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one! I thought it would’ve been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’. That’s insane.
“I don’t even know what to say […] Good luck! It’s going to be great. You’re going to be great.” Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.
Back in 2019, someone gave birth to a baby girl at a Pink concert in Liverpool and named her Dolly Pink after the singer (via The Independent).
At a ‘Summer Carnival’ date in 2023, a fan left the venue at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and walked to a nearby hospital to have her baby, per Rolling Stone.
Last year saw numerous bizarre disruptions to Pink’s live performances. In September, her show in Texas was interrupted by an anti-circumcision protestor who was subsequently removed from the venue.
A fan also threw a bag of their mother’s ashes on the stage at one of Pink’s gigs at BST Hyde Park in London, where she was also handed a giant wheel of brie – much to her bemusement.
Pink is set to bring her ‘Summer Carnival’ tour back to the UK, Ireland and Europe this June and July before embarking on a string of North American dates. Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.