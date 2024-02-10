Pink pauses concert after fan goes into labour mid-song: “Good luck!”

Pink was forced to pause a show in Australia last night (February 9) after a fan went into labour mid-song.
The pop artist was performing at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney to kick off her 2024 ‘Summer Carnival’ tour when she noticed a group “waving for help” from the crowd. She was performing her 2023 ballad ‘Our Song’ at the time.
“Are we good?” Pink asked over the mic before requesting medical assistance. A few moments later, the singer realised what was happening. “Somebody’s having a baby?!” she exclaimed. “Oh my God!”
The star, real name Alecia Beth Moore, joked: “Is it Alecia or Alex being born?” She continued: I feel like we shouldn’t be looking. Everyone give her her privacy! She didn’t just have the baby, right? Is the baby here? No, OK.”
After congratulating the woman, Pink said: “Wow, ‘Our Song’ – that was the one that did it. Wouldn’t have called that one! I thought it would’ve been ‘Get The Party Started’ or ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’. That’s insane.
“I don’t even know what to say […] Good luck! It’s going to be great. You’re going to be great.” You can watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.
Back in 2019, someone gave birth to a baby girl at a Pink concert in Liverpool and named her Dolly Pink after the singer (via The Independent).
At a ‘Summer Carnival’ date in 2023, a fan left the venue at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and walked to a nearby hospital to have her baby, per Rolling Stone.
Last year saw numerous bizarre disruptions to Pink’s live performances. In September, her show in Texas was interrupted by an anti-circumcision protestor who was subsequently removed from the venue.
A fan also threw a bag of their mother’s ashes on the stage at one of Pink’s gigs at BST Hyde Park in London, where she was also handed a giant wheel of brie – much to her bemusement.
Pink is set to bring her ‘Summer Carnival’ tour back to the UK, Ireland and Europe this June and July before embarking on a string of North American dates. Find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.