P!nk postpones Canada shows due to respiratory infection

P!nk has announced the postponement of her fourth show in one week – this time in Canada due to a respiratory infection.

The pop star announced the news affecting her two shows in Vancouver, set to take place tonight (October 20) and tomorrow (21).

According to an update she shared online, the reason behind the last-minute postponement comes as she is currently suffering from a respiratory infection, and has been told by her doctors that she needs to take time to recover.

“I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday,’ the singer told her 10.3million social media followers yesterday (October 19).

She also confirmed to ticketholders that she is currently looking to reschedule the two affected shows, although exact new dates have not yet been confirmed.

“Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows,” she said. “I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.’

The condition appears to be related to the singer’s struggle with asthma, which she has had since childhood and flared up following her catching coronavirus in 2020.

Discussing the incident on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time (via Daily Mail), she described it as “the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life”.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she added. “I needed my nebulizer for the first time in 30 years. And I have this rescue inhaler that I use and I couldn’t function without it.”

The postponement of her Vancouver shows comes just three days after the three-time Grammy-winner postponed her two shows in Tacoma, WA – set to take place on Tuesday (October 17) and Wednesday (October 18).

According to a post on Instagram, shared on Monday (October 16), she told fans the last-minute cancellation of the scheduled dates was due to an urgent family medical issue.

“’Family medical issues require our immediate attention,” she wrote. “I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

It has not yet been disclosed what family member was affected by the health scare, but P!nk has two children: a 12-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

At the end of last month, P!nk previously postponed her concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, due to “a bad sinus infection” (via People). The date was originally scheduled for September 29, but this has now been moved to November 26.

Her next scheduled tour date is set for next Wednesday (October 25) at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO., and is expected to take place as usual.

In other P!nk news, earlier this week the singer denied rumours that she displayed Israeli flags at her show amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war – stating that she refuses to “fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag”.