Pink says she was told her career “would be over” if she had children

Pink has recalled being told that her music career “would be over” if she had children.

In contrast, the singer – who has an 11-year-old and a six-year-old – said that she believes her career actually “began” after she became a parent.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over.’ But I think, interestingly enough for me, everyone has this idea of me that I’m just my singles, right? That I’m the snarling, man-eating angry, like she-man. Right?

Advertisement

“And, obviously, we’re all much more complex than any of that, but when I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me. And I think that’s when my career began, really. I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world, and my place in it.”

Pink went on to say that she felt “lonely” just being a musician, and wanted something more in her life. “Having a family was really important to me because my family life was screwed as a kid and I’m super-affectionate and cuddly and goofy. Just doing music wasn’t enough for me. I was lonely. I was so lonely. It’s a very lonely business.

“I really wanted to have a family and it was just as important to me as ambition because I didn’t want it, if it’s just … if this is the carrot, I’ve eaten it. I’m still hungry. I’m hungry. I’m empty, and I love writing songs. I love singing songs. I love performing. Sitting with a guitar is one of my favourite things I’ll ever do, but cuddling with my babies and taking them camping and being dirty for three days is also one of the coolest things I’ll ever do, and making wine also happens to be pretty cool.”

Pink’s new album ‘Trustfall’ was released yesterday (February 17). She will be returning to the UK later this year for her ‘Summer Carnival’ UK tour, which includes two dates as part of BST Hyde Park on June 24 and 25. Support for the BST Hyde Park dates will come from Gwen Stefani, with more still to be announced. You can find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

7 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

8 – Bolton, University Of Bolton Stadium

10 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

11 – Sunderland, Stadium Of Light

13 – Birmingham, Villa Park

24 – London, BST Hyde Park

25 – London, BST Hyde Park