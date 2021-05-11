Pink shares trailer for upcoming new documentary ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink has shared a trailer for her Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far – you can watch it below.

Helmed by The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey, the film follows Pink on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.

Announcing the doc back in March, Pink wrote: “Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too. Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley Fucking Stadium.”

P!NK: All I Know So Far, which will include a mixture of footage on the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, will be released on May 21. You can watch the official trailer below.

Last year, the singer spoke out about “battling” coronavirus with her son Jameson, who was three at the time, saying it was her “most physically and emotionally challenging experience” as a mother.

She said: “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

She continued: “Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother.

“Weeks after receiving our test results, my son was still ill and feverish. It was a terrifying time, not knowing what might come next.”

Meanwhile, earlier tonight (May 11), Pink joined Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choirs to close out this year’s BRIT Awards with an emotive performance of ‘Anywhere Away From Here’.

Introducing the final performance of the night, host Jack Whitehall described the song – which is available to buy now and will see all proceeds going to NHS charities – as “a powerful reflection of the new hope that we’ve found; there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

He added: “A massive big up to the key workers here tonight and across the country. We will never be able to thank you guys enough. It’s been a year of fear and isolation, but music has an incredible power to connect us.

“We will never again take for granted the chance to gather like this.”