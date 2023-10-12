PinkPantheress announces debut album ‘Heaven Knows’ and shares UK and EU tour dates

PinkPantheress has announced her debut LP ‘Heaven Knows’ and has shared UK and EU tour dates for next year.

According to a press release, ‘Heaven Knows’ reveals inner self-reflection as the singer explores various types of relationships, including romantic, parasocial, materialistic pursuits, grief, and finding contentment within loneliness.

The album was written and produced by PinkPantheress and collaboratiors such as Greg Kurstin, Mura Masa, Danny L Harle, Count Baldor, Phil and Cash Cobain among others.

Advertisement

Speaking of the LP in a press release, the singer said: “The record is about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there.”

‘Heaven Knows’ is set for release on November 10 via Warner. Pre-order the album here.

The singer also shared the album’s second single ‘Capable of Love’. The track follows her previous release, ‘Mosquito‘.

Speaking about the track, PinkPantheress said: “I am more than amazed and thrilled I can release probably the most anticipated fan-favourite of all my tracks. this song is moving into a genre i’ve always wanted to try and i’m happy to start here.”

A ‘Capable of Love’ tour is also set to kick off next year in the UK and EU. The tour will start on February 20, 2024 at Dublin’s 3Olympia and then will see the singer make stops in Manchester, London, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Advertisement

Pre-sale will start on October 17 at 10am and will be available for fans who pre-order the LP from PinkPantheress’ official webstore by 3pm BST on October 16. General sale will begin on Friday, October 20 at 10am. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

PinkPantheress ‘Capable of Love’ UK and EU tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

20 – Dublin, 3Olympia

22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 – London, Alexandra Palace

27 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

28 – Paris, Élysée Montmartre

MARCH

1 – Berlin, Huxleys

The singer recently hopped on the remix to fellow pop star Troye Sivan’s popular track ‘Rush‘ alongside Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin. She also dropped the Drum’n’Bass-inspired song, ‘Turn Your Phone Off’, with Destroy Lonely and was featured on Trippie Redd-assisted ‘Way Back’ from Skrillex’s latest album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’.

In other news, PinkPantheress will be one of the support acts on Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming ‘Guts’ world tour.

She, Chappell Roan and The Breeders will be supporting the ‘good 4 u’ star on the US leg, whereas Remi Wolf is set to open for the singer while she tours the UK and Europe. Fans can check for any available tickets for the US leg here and the UK and European leg here.