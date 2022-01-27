PinkPantheress announces debut North American headline tour dates for 2022

PinkPantheress is set to perform her debut US headlining shows later this year, with the Bath-born, London-based musician announcing four North American dates for May.

The run of shows will kick off on May 7 in Oakland, California before continuing on to Los Angeles and New York. The brief run will wrap up May 21 with a show in Atlanta. See dates and venues below.

NME 100 member PinkPantheress released her debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’ in October of last year, following a string of breakthrough singles such as ‘Pain, ‘Break It Off’, ‘Passion’ and ‘Just for Me’.

In a five-star review of ‘To Hell With It’, NME‘s Ben Jolley wrote: “Despite the daunting level of hype surrounding it, [PinkPantheress’] debut 10-track mixtape doesn’t merely justify it, but exceeds it.”

“PinkPantheress unloads these breathless and adventurous songs with a winning confidence that comes only when you outperform everyone’s expectations, especially your own.”

The bedroom pop artist was crowned BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2022 winner earlier this month, and was this week announced as part of the line-up for Parklife 2022 alongside the likes of Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent and Megan Thee Stallion. She also recently hinted that a collaboration with Willow Smith could be in the works.

PinkPantheress’ 2022 US tour dates are:

MAY

Saturday 7 – Oakland, CA, Starline Social Club

Tuesday 10 – Los Angeles, CA, The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Friday 13 – New York, NY, 88Palace

Saturday 21 – Atlanta, GA, Purgatory at The Masquerade