PinkPantheress interpolates f(x) song on her new album, calls the group her “inspirations”

PinkPantheress has revealed her interpolation of a song by K-pop girl group f(x) on her latest album and calls the four-piece her “inspirations”.

The 22-year-old musician took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after she released her debut studio album ‘Heaven Knows’ on November 10 to share some easter eggs hidden in her release for K-pop fans. She wrote in post uploaded on November 11: “Did anyone spot the f(x) interpolation on my album? My inspirations.”

After PinkPantheress’ post went live, K-pop and f(x) fans began noticing the ostensible similarities between the now-defunct f(x)’s 2011 B-side ‘Ice Cream’ and the opening track of ‘Heaven Knows’, titled ‘Another Life’. The singer used both the former song’s hook melody and a small portion of its lyrics – particularly “You melt up my body and all my heart” – for her own song.

The reveal of her use of f(x)’s music in her new album comes shortly after she sat for an interview with i-D, where she shared her love for K-pop. When asked to name five of her favourite K-pop acts, PinkPantheress named f(x) among other groups such as EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee and BTS.

She also spoke about her childhood dream to become a K-pop idol: “There was one year where I– [laughs] I remember I would go to bed upset each day that I know I couldn’t be a K-pop star,” she said.

“Because, I am, at the time, I thought you had to be Korean to be a K-pop star,” she added.”I used to cry myself to sleep, even though I can’t perform like that. I can’t dance at all. Like, I just love watching it.”

In a glowing four-star review from NME, ‘Heaven Knows’ and PinkPantheress were hailed the “blueprint for the future of British pop”, writing: “What makes ‘Heaven Knows’ such a compelling debut is its ability to create British wistfulness. The emotions and sounds are familiar enough to pull you in, and peculiar enough to make you stay. Heaven knows the boundaries of Pink’s talent to come.”