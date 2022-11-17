Listen to PinkPantheress’ new KAYTRANADA-produced single ‘Do You Miss Me?’

PinkPantheress has shared her third single for the year, ‘Do You Miss Me?’ co-produced by KAYTRANADA and phil.

Clocking in at just over two minutes, the singer-songwriter’s latest foregrounds her vocals with energetic percussion and a warm mix of electronic and more organic-sounding instrumentation.

“Do you miss me? Miss me? Does she miss you too? / I can be discreet if you don’t want her seeing you, with me on your arm,” PinkPantheress sings on the track’s bridge. See the new song’s accompanying video below:

‘Do You Miss Me?’ is the latest in a long string of releases from PinkPantheress since her debut mixtape, last year’s ‘To Hell With It’, arrived. In January, she released a remix album of songs from ‘To Hell With It’, with the likes of Flume, Nia Archives, LSDXOXO and more contributing.

PinkPantheress has also released a string of standalone singles this year. In April, she shared the Willow-featuring ‘Where You Are’. She co-produced the song – which samples Paramore‘s ‘Never Let This Go’ – alongside Skrillex and Mura Masa. In August, she shared Sam Gellaitry collaboration ‘Picture In My Mind’.

PinkPantheress has also appeared on numerous other artists’ tracks over the last year. In 2022 alone, she’s featured on songs from Mura Masa (‘Bbycakes’, alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl), Beabadoobee (‘Tinkerbell Is Overrated’) and Baby Keem (‘Killstreaks’, with Don Toliver). More recently, she appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, joining CKay on ‘Anya Mmiri’.

Last month, PinkPantheress joined Paramore onstage during the band’s Austin City Limits set to perform ‘Misery Business’ together. “Thank you for letting me on this stage, it’s so amazing,” she said after Hayley Williams brought her up. “I’m doing music because of you.”