PinkPantheress recruits Willow for hazy new single ‘Where You Are’

After confirming its existence earlier this month, PinkPantheress has released ‘Where You Are’ – a hazy, retro-tinged pop tune featuring Willow.

‘Where You Are’ builds on the style that PinkPantheress has become renowned for, with airy and atmospheric production, chilled-out synths and an ultra-crisp drum machine beat recalling Top 40 hits of the early 2000s. Willow’s verse adds a wealth of colour to the soundscape, her sharper and more sober tone gelling with PinkPantheress’ more angelic vocal melody.

The song also samples ‘Never Let This Go’ by Paramore, appearing on their 2005 debut album, ‘All We Know Is Falling’. Paramore are credited as co-writers of ‘Where You Are’, while Skrillex and Mura Masa are listed as producers (alongside PinkPantheress herself).

Listen to ‘Where You Are’ below:

The rising Bath-born, London-based artist – who recently featured in the NME 100 for 2022 – first teased the tune back in January. After sharing a preview of the track on TikTok, a fan commented: “I feel like Willow Smith needs to be on this.” PinkPantheress replied with a snippet of Willow’s verse, assuring the fan that they “have been heard”. The track was then formally announced last Monday (April 11).

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress was named as the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2022. “I’m honestly gassed, my dad’s going to be so happy!” she told the BBC about the win. “I had self-belief from the beginning but when other people start telling you stuff like this, it genuinely keeps you going.”

She also said that her fans should “expect a feature or two” in terms of new music in 2022. “I’ve been a bit of a lone wolf so far, but I’ve been really been trying to get into my collaboration bag. That’s the thing I’m most excited for.”

PinkPantheress will perform at Manchester’s Parklife festival in June. The line-up for the event also features the likes of Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks and Headie One.

In February, PinkPantheress appeared alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl on Mura Masa’s ‘bbycakes’ single, a reimagining of 3 Of A Kind’s 2004 hit ‘Babycakes’. Mura Masa had previously worked with PinkPantheress as a producer, adding his touch on her track ‘Just For Me’.

Meanwhile, Willow recently joined Camila Cabello on Saturday Night Live for a performance of their collaborative track ‘Psychofreak’ – watch it here.