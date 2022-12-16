PinkPantheress shares new “Christmas gift” EP ‘Take Me Home’

PinkPantheress has shared a new three-track EP called ‘Take Me Home’, which she describes as a “Christmas gift” for fans.

The producer, singer and TikTok star most recently shared new single ‘Do You Miss Me?’, which is co-produced by KAYTRANADA and phil.

That song appears on the new EP alongside another previously released track, ‘Boy’s A Liar’, while the EP’s title track ‘Take Me Home’ is out today.

“I’m so excited to announce my EP which features tracks I’ve teased for a while that I can finally show my fans,” PinkPantheress said in a statement.

“I wanted to give a Christmas gift for anyone in need of some upbeat music.”

Listen to ‘Take Me Home’ in full below.

PinkPantheress has shared a long string of releases since the release of her debut mixtape, last year’s ‘To Hell With It’. In January she released a remix album of songs from ‘To Hell With It’ witha cts including Flume, Nia Archives and LSDXOXO contributing.

The producer and singer has also released a number of standalone singles this year.

In April she shared the Willow-featuring ‘Where You Are’. She co-produced the song, which samples Paramore‘s ‘Never Let This Go’, alongside Skrillex and Mura Masa. In August she shared Sam Gellaitry collaboration ‘Picture In My Mind’.

PinkPantheress has also appeared on numerous other artists’ tracks over the last year.

In 2022 alone she’s featured on songs from Mura Masa (‘Bbycakes’, alongside Lil Uzi Vert and Shygirl), Beabadoobee (‘Tinkerbell Is Overrated’) and Baby Keem (‘Killstreaks’, with Don Toliver).

More recently, she appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, joining CKay on ‘Anya Mmiri’.