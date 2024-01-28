PinkPantheress teases new song on TikTok

PinkPantheress has shared a snippet of a new track on TikTok.

The eighteen-second clip shows the artist lip-syncing along to the new, as yet unnamed, song, which appears to feature the lyrics: “It seems like you wanted to keep one another/But I have to go now and you have to go now/I hate that it’s done now.”

Pink is also seen in the video trying on outfits to wear to a court hearing, which may provide a clue to the theme of the song’s potential music video.

Advertisement

The song is set to be her first release since her debut album ‘Heaven Knows’, which dropped in November.

NME named ‘Heaven Knows’ as one of the 10 best debut albums of 2023, writing in a four-star review: ““What makes ‘Heaven Knows’ such a compelling debut is its ability to create British wistfulness. The emotions and sounds are familiar enough to pull you in, and peculiar enough to make you stay.”

She later shared some Easter eggs related to the album, including an interpolation of the 2011 song ‘Ice Cream’ by K-pop girl group f(x) who she named as her “inspirations”.

The reveal of her use of f(x)’s music in her new album comes shortly after she sat for an interview with i-D, where she shared her love for K-pop. When asked to name five of her favourite K-pop acts, PinkPantheress named f(x) among other groups such as EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee and BTS.

She also spoke about her childhood dream to become a K-pop idol: “There was one year where I– [laughs] I remember I would go to bed upset each day that I know I couldn’t be a K-pop star,” she said.

Advertisement

“Because, I am, at the time, I thought you had to be Korean to be a K-pop star,” she added.”I used to cry myself to sleep, even though I can’t perform like that. I can’t dance at all. Like, I just love watching it.”