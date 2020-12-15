PINS share downbeat cover of Ramones’ ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’

PINS have shared a cover of the Ramones festive track ‘Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)’.

The song, which originally featured on the New York band’s 1989 album ‘Brain Drain, has been reworked into a more downbeat version by the Manchester trio. You can listen to PINS’ take below.

The original track was first released as a B-side in 1987, to the single ‘I Wanna Live’ before it went on to feature on ‘Brain Drain’.

It failed to chart in both the US and the UK.

Earlier this year, IDLES covered the Ramones’ ‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ as part of one of their live streamed sets at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette recently covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

Other recent Christmas releases, include those by Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.

Mariah Carey‘s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ reached Number One in the UK for the very first time, 26 years after it was first released last Friday (December 11).

The track reached number two when it was first released in 1994 – kept off the Christmas number one spot by East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’.

It was followed in the charts by another vintage Christmas classic, with Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ at Number Two. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl‘s ‘Fairytale Of New York’ went in at Number Four.

No other song has spent more weeks in the top 40 before eventually reaching Number One in UK chart history than ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. It’s returned to the chart every year since 2007.