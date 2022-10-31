Pioneering dubstep producer Walsh dies aged 40

Dubstep producer, DJ and Benga-collaborator Walsh has died aged 40, his family have confirmed.

The Croydon-born producer passed away suddenly last week, though a cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Darren Walsh,” said a statement from Walsh’s family.

“He died suddenly on Sunday 16th October 2022 at the age of 40 years old. This day is especially painful for us as it fell on the same day as our dear father’s passing 6 years previously,” the post continued.

“Darren was a pioneer DJ of the music genre Dubstep and the outpourings of love and support from this community have brought great comfort for both me and my mum,” added Walsh’s little sister Sam.

Walsh was known for his bi-weekly radio shows on London’s Delight 103FM, which he curated alongside fellow-DJ N-Type. The shows explored the “darker side of UK garage”.

Walsh also collaborated frequently with dubstep pioneer Benga. Following his passing, various graffiti tributes have appeared in London and Croydon.

“We are truly touched by the outpouring of love we have received,” Walsh’s family wrote, sharing the tributes. “Across social platforms there must be hundreds if not thousands of tributes, comments and likes. We are reading each and every one and wish we could reply to all of you. If only Darren was here to know how much he was loved.”

“We started this music thing together, N-Type & Walsh Drivetime Delight Fm,” wrote DJ N-Type on an Instagram post. “We saw the birth of the music we loved, dubstep, and was a part of its growth. We DJ’d, raved and lived it up! You are loved by so many and hands down one of the best DJs ever! My brother, sleep well mate.”

“Thank you to everyone who have been respectful with social media. Now we can celebrate his life and everything he has done,” he added.

Check out other tributes below.

RIP to one of the good ones. DJ Walsh. Croydon Legend. Dubstep Originator. Palace Fanatic. Will cherish the time we spent together. 💔 — Plastician / Stish (@Plastician) October 26, 2022

Genuinely can’t believe this. Walsh was such an influence and inspiration to me when we were first getting involved with dubstep. RIP legend 😢💔 https://t.co/ezvYRiUNgK — Sinister (@sinisterdubs) October 27, 2022

One of the unsung heroes of dubstep’s golden days. The blends Walsh could pull off and the ease with which he’d combine opposing styles was consistently mind-blowing. https://t.co/RIl66HecgP — Will Pritchard (@wf_pritchard) October 27, 2022