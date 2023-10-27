Pioneering KROQ DJ Dusty Street dies, aged 77

Dusty Street, the pioneering DJ of California’s alternative rock radio station KROQ-FM, has died aged 77.

The DJ died on Saturday (October 21) at her home in Eugene, Oregon, where she settled in 2022 as she battled health problems.

The news was shared by former KLOS-FM DJ Geno Michellini, who wrote on Facebook: “There have been rumours and stories surfacing. I have been in Eugene the last two days at Dusty Street’s beside.

Advertisement

“The numerous afflictions that she has been so indomitably fighting these last years finally caught up to her. I am writing with a broken heart to say that Dusty left us tonight.”

He added that she “died peacefully, quietly and surrounded by love in a beautifully serene location overlooking the most beautiful lake you could ever want. As befitting the queen that she was”.

“There will never be another Dusty Street. The queen is gone, but she’ll never be forgotten,” he concluded.

Billy Idol is among artists to have shared tributes, who said on social media that he was “very sad” to hear of Street’s passing. He added: “She backed Generation X & my solo career on radio #KROQ & was one of the first to play White Wedding… we always had fun together Rock on Dusty love BFI…”

Very sad to hear of #dustystreet passing … she backed Generation X & my solo career on radio #KROQ & was one of the first to play White Wedding… we always had fun together Rock on Dusty love BFI .. pic.twitter.com/RCd1IDUCiV — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 27, 2023

Street began her career DJing at San Francisco’s KMPX-FM in 1967, before moving to KSAN in 1969 where she stayed for a decade.

Advertisement

She took up her role at Los Angeles’ KROQ in 1979 and is widely credited as one of the first female rock DJs.

More recently, Street worked at SiriusXM, where she spent two decades on the Deep Tracks channel.

The station shared its own tribute on social media, writing: “We have lost one of our own. Dusty Street has passed away after 77 joyous trips around the sun. And yes, Dusty Street was her real name.”

Paul Wells, a former music director at the San Jose-based KSJO-FM, wrote in a social post: “She was the Queen, and mentored many of us.”

Find more social media tributes for the late DJ below.

My friend Dusty Street, the beloved legendary radio DJ who was on the air from 1969 through this year, has died. She worked for San Francisco's KSAN + the world famous KROQ. Fly low and avoid the radar – I have no doubt you are reunited with your beloved kitty Noble Fur. pic.twitter.com/kvGr1vy54v — Annie Zaleski (@anniezaleski) October 22, 2023

Time is a cruel mistress. We all lost a dear friend today. Dusty Street, a true radio legend and a dear friend, has passed away. Your talents will not be forgotten. Fly low and avoid the radar, Dusty. pic.twitter.com/qBUro1XITr — Richard Blade (@richardblade) October 22, 2023

I shot this at the then-new KROQ studios in Burbank. Dusty Street with Steve Jones. Legends. Always enjoyed talking to Street, watching her work was a genuine treat. A true loss. pic.twitter.com/G8oxKtDJsE — Diane Morales (@LombardLoyLand) October 22, 2023

RIP #DustyStreet – a force on radio and in life. How lucky we were to share those years with you on the airwaves🙏🦅 Roq of the 80s (l-r) Egil, Scott Mason (RIP), Rodney Bingenheimer, Van Johnson, Raymondo, @Poorman1, @richardblade, @JedTheFish, and the lovely, Dusty Street. pic.twitter.com/VLlqyo3ArQ — Swedish Egil (@SwedishEgil) October 25, 2023

The world lost a true legend of FM Radio tonight. A pioneer of Rock Jocks. Dusty Street. Gods Speed My friend. pic.twitter.com/b62arcjoZX — J. Laz (@JefLazb) October 22, 2023

RIP Dusty Street. Thank you for paving the way… https://t.co/GL2NVb1ScK — Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) October 22, 2023