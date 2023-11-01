Pitch Music & Arts announces line-up for 2024 edition

Pitch Music & Arts have announced the line-up of artists set to appear at the upcoming instalment, due to take place next March.
The upcoming 2024 edition will mark the seventh instalment of the Australian music programme, and will be once again taking place at the foothills of the Grampian Plains in the south-eastern part of the country.
Set to run across four days, the event will kick off on March 8, and continue through to March 12. The first wave of artists set to perform have also been announced – including DJ, producer and label head Gerd Janson, and French techno producer I Hate Models.
Other artists lined up for the 2024 instalment include Berlin-based techno and house DJ Patrick Mason, Italian acid techno duo 999999999, as well as Daniel Avery, who will be showcasing his live set for the first time in the country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album ‘Drone Logic’.
X CLUB. will be performing their only Australian summer festival set at next year’s edition, and the upcoming four-day event will also mark the return of Portugal-based CC:DISCO! and London-based DJ BORING. Find a full list of newly announced artists below.
The full line-up for Pitch Music & Arts 2024 is:
999999999
Ahadadream
Akua
Anz
Aroha
Aurora Halal (LIVE)
Bailey Ibbs
Bambounou
Bertie
Bitter Babe
Cakes Da Killa LIVE
CC:DISCO!
Chaos in the CBD
Chippy Nonstop
Chlär
Clara Cuvé
Cromby
dameeeela b2b DJ PGZ
Dan Shake
Daniel Avery (LIVE)
DJ BORING
DJ Gigola
Gabrielle Kwarteng
Gerd Janson
Glass Beams
Hasvat Informant
Horse Meat Disco
I Hate Models
jamesjamesjames b2b Willaris. K
Jennifer Loveless
JNETT
Job Jobse
Kessler
Kia
KiNK (LIVE)
KSMBA
LB aka LABAT
Mac Declos
Mama Snake
Marcel Dettmann
Mark Blair
Matisa
MC Yallah & Debmaster (LIVE)
MCR-T
Memphis LK
Moopie
Narciss
Nene H
Nite Fleit
ØTTA
Patrick Mason
priya
RONA.
Sally C
SALOME
Sedef AdasÏ
Shampain
SHERELLE
Sophie McAlister
Special Request
Spray
Surusinghe
Tangela
THC
TYGAPAW
VTSS
X-Coast
X CLUB.
Yikes
Alongside the extensive list of artists set to appear at Pitch Music & Arts 2024, a curated interactive arts section will be installed, as well as a variety of visual installations.
In previous years this has included installations from the likes of Clayton Blake, who was Burning Man’s winner of best art in 2018, Gumbaynggirr artist Aretha Brown who founded KISS MY ART, and Adnate, who painted the tallest ever mural on a building in the Southern Hemisphere on the social housing building in Collingwood. The art programme is set to be announced at a later date.
A tranquil sanctuary called the Pitch Pavilion will also be offered for visitors, offering a variety of yoga classes, sound baths and meditation spaces, as will a culinary section.
The 2024 edition will also see Pitch Music & Arts launch a partnership with Australia’s First Indigenous Youth Climate Network, Seed. For this, $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to the cause.
Tickets to Pitch Music & Arts 2024 are available through a balloting process, whereby patrons must commit to positively contributing to the Pitch community, leave no trace and behave respectfully. The ballot is open now and can be found here. It will close next Wednesday (November 8) at 12pm AEDT.