Pitch Music & Arts announces line-up for 2024 edition

Pitch Music & Arts have announced the line-up of artists set to appear at the upcoming instalment, due to take place next March.

The upcoming 2024 edition will mark the seventh instalment of the Australian music programme, and will be once again taking place at the foothills of the Grampian Plains in the south-eastern part of the country.

Set to run across four days, the event will kick off on March 8, and continue through to March 12. The first wave of artists set to perform have also been announced – including DJ, producer and label head Gerd Janson, and French techno producer I Hate Models.

Other artists lined up for the 2024 instalment include Berlin-based techno and house DJ Patrick Mason, Italian acid techno duo 999999999, as well as Daniel Avery, who will be showcasing his live set for the first time in the country to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album ‘Drone Logic’.

X CLUB. will be performing their only Australian summer festival set at next year’s edition, and the upcoming four-day event will also mark the return of Portugal-based CC:DISCO! and London-based DJ BORING. Find a full list of newly announced artists below.

The full line-up for Pitch Music & Arts 2024 is:

999999999

Ahadadream

Akua

Anz

Aroha

Aurora Halal (LIVE)

Bailey Ibbs

Bambounou

Bertie

Bitter Babe

Cakes Da Killa LIVE

CC:DISCO!

Chaos in the CBD

Chippy Nonstop

Chlär

Clara Cuvé

Cromby

dameeeela b2b DJ PGZ

Dan Shake

Daniel Avery (LIVE)

DJ BORING

DJ Gigola

Gabrielle Kwarteng

Gerd Janson

Glass Beams

Hasvat Informant

Horse Meat Disco

I Hate Models

jamesjamesjames b2b Willaris. K

Jennifer Loveless

JNETT

Job Jobse

Kessler

Kia

KiNK (LIVE)

KSMBA

LB aka LABAT

Mac Declos

Mama Snake

Marcel Dettmann

Mark Blair

Matisa

MC Yallah & Debmaster (LIVE)

MCR-T

Memphis LK

Moopie

Narciss

Nene H

Nite Fleit

ØTTA

Patrick Mason

priya

RONA.

Sally C

SALOME

Sedef AdasÏ

Shampain

SHERELLE

Sophie McAlister

Special Request

Spray

Surusinghe

Tangela

THC

TYGAPAW

VTSS

X-Coast

X CLUB.

Yikes

Alongside the extensive list of artists set to appear at Pitch Music & Arts 2024, a curated interactive arts section will be installed, as well as a variety of visual installations.

In previous years this has included installations from the likes of Clayton Blake, who was Burning Man’s winner of best art in 2018, Gumbaynggirr artist Aretha Brown who founded KISS MY ART, and Adnate, who painted the tallest ever mural on a building in the Southern Hemisphere on the social housing building in Collingwood. The art programme is set to be announced at a later date.

A tranquil sanctuary called the Pitch Pavilion will also be offered for visitors, offering a variety of yoga classes, sound baths and meditation spaces, as will a culinary section.

The 2024 edition will also see Pitch Music & Arts launch a partnership with Australia’s First Indigenous Youth Climate Network, Seed. For this, $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to the cause.

Tickets to Pitch Music & Arts 2024 are available through a balloting process, whereby patrons must commit to positively contributing to the Pitch community, leave no trace and behave respectfully. The ballot is open now and can be found here. It will close next Wednesday (November 8) at 12pm AEDT.