Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and The National confirmed for Pitchfork Music Festival 2020

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and The National have been confirmed as the headliners of Pitchfork Music Festival 2020.

The festival will be held in Union Park, Chicago from July 17-19, with the 2020 event marking the 15th edition of the festival.

Pitchfork have today (February 12) confirmed the full line-up for the three-day event, with the three aforementioned headliners topping an impressive bill.

The likes of Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Danny Brown, BADBADNOTGOOD, Dave and Jehnny Beth are among the other acts on the packed line-up, which you can see in full below.

🌈 The moment you've all been waiting for…the lineup for Pitchfork Music Festival's 15th year is here!Get your tickets now: http://p4k.in/xedDucm Posted by Pitchfork Music Festival on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Tickets for Pitchfork Music Festival 2020 are on sale now here.

This live announcement follows swiftly on from Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O revealing on Australian radio this week that she’s “ready to make some music” with the band again.

“It feels like time to have something new out there,” Karen O told Double J. “But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

The last Yeah Yeah Yeahs record came in April 2013 with ‘Mosquito’, which was their fourth studio album.

Run The Jewels, meanwhile, recently confirmed that ‘Run The Jewels 4’ has been completed.

The follow-up to ‘RTJ 3’ is set to arrive later this year, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.