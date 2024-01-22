Pixies and Modest Mouse announce joint 2024 US tour with Cat Power

Pixies and Modest Mouse have announced their joint 2024 US tour with Cat Power which is set to kick off later this year.

The co-headlining tour will see Power provide opening support and is set to kick off on Friday, May 31 at the Firefly Distillery in Charleston, South Carolina. From there, the are set to make stops in major cities such as Nashville, Atlanta, Pittsburg, Toronto, Philadelphia, Queens, Mansfield, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Austin, Irving and more.

The tour will wrap up on Sunday, June 30 at Fiddler’s Green in Denver, Colorado. The 2024 dates follow the successful sold-out 2023 run featuring all three acts, which concluded in San Diego last September. The 2023 tour included an epic Hollywood Bowl performance in Los Angeles and multiple nights at Pier 17 in New York.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who are Citi cardholders. They will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. General ticket sale will commence on Friday, January 26 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 US co-headlining tour with Cat Power dates are:

MAY

31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

JUNE

1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE *^

8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company *

22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green *

*Non-Live Nation Date

^ Without Pixies

In other news, Pixies frontman Frank Black recently teamed up with The Dandy Warhols on their new single ‘Dancing With Myself’.

“I was just checking in with him, and he happened to be in Zürich. I hooked him and some of his family up with some very interesting museum tours first, then I asked him if he would play on our record,” said The Dandy Warhols’ frontman Courtney Taylor-Taylor.