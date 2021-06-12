Pixies announce 2021 tour dates, including Nine Inch Nails support slots

Pixies have announced a series of US tour dates, culminating in their previously announced support slots with Nine Inch Nails.

The 11-date tour takes place this September, beginning in Port Chester, New York before ending up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” said Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago said of the tour in a statement.

Advertisement

“I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

See the upcoming dates below, and pick up tickets here.

SEPTEMBER 2021

10 – Port Chester, Capitol Theatre

11 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE

13 – Louisville, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

14 – Fort Wayne, Foellinger Theatre

16 – Milwaukee, Summerfest

17 – Chesterfield, The Factory at The District

18 – Omaha, The Waiting Room/Outdoors

19 – Chicago, Riot Fest

21 – Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion*

23 – Cleveland, Jacobs Pavilion*

26 – Tulsa, Cain’s Ballroom

*with Nine Inch Nails

Nine Inch Nails said upon announcement of the two Cleveland shows that the gigs would be their only headline shows of 2021.

Advertisement

The new gigs make good on Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor’s recent promise that the band will be returning to action imminently.

Speaking after picking up the Academy Award for Best Original Score for the movie Soul, which he shared with bandmate Atticus Ross and musician Jon Batiste, he said that the industrial rock mainstays could begin work on new music “as soon as probably tomorrow.”

Pixies, meanwhile, are touring behind their 2019 album ‘Beneath The Eyrie’.